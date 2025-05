CAE on Training, Software and Innovation for SOF Mission Success (video)

Nick Coucoules, Vice President, Airlift/Tanker Programs, CAE At SOF Week 2025, Nick Coucoules, Vice President, Airlift/Tanker Programs, and George Thiebes, Director of Program Management – Operational Decision Making / Special Programs at CAE Defense & Security USA, discuss the company’s approach to supporting Special Operations Forces (SOF).

Coucoules highlights how CAE's simulators and systems help prepare SOF for real-world operations. Thiebes focuses on software innovation —specifically CAE’s role in the SOF Software Factory and rapid prototyping projects like Oasis. Together, they underline CAE’s evolving role as both a trusted training provider and agile tech integrator for special operations.

Click here or above to watch.

