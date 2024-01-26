IR sensors for Bradley Fighting Vehicles to be supplied to U.S. Army by Raytheon

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Raytheon

MCKINNEY, Texas. Raytheon won a $154 million contract to supply the U.S. Army with Commander's Independent Viewer (CIV) systems, which are aimed at upgrading the Bradley Fighting Vehicles as part of an initiative to enhance the Army's armored combat vehicles with advanced technology, the company announced in a statement.

The CIV system uses electro-optical/infrared sight technology and forward-looking infrared (FLIR) cameras and sensors. This upgrade is designed to provide 360-degree battlefield oversight and better target acquisition capabilities to the Bradley Fighting Vehicles, the statement reads.

The company says the integration of the CIV systems into the Bradley Fighting Vehicles will improve situational awareness and threat detection with advancements like all-weather performance and a comprehensive battlefield view to enhance the vehicle commander's ability to locate, identify, and engage both stationary and moving targets under various conditions.