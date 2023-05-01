PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Omnetics Nano360 Series

This week’s product, the Omnetics’ .025-pitch Nano360 Series of rugged connectors reduce size and weight by as much as3x compared to standard .050” pitch circular connectors. This family of connectors is used in high-reliability applications such as helmet electronics, surveillance equipment, miniature robotic systems, and portable computer systems.

Nano-connectors routinely serve digital image transfer, audio, computer data, and even drive current for small motors in robots. In some circuits, high-speed cable is used and includes shielding connected to metal housings for EMI protection.

Demand for Smaller Connectors

As new products require circuit miniaturization they also demand smaller cable and connector systems.

New instruments with miniature electronics often demand custom connectors and designers are often faced with difficult challenges to shrink space and weight while increasing the portability and ruggedness of their systems. Standard connectors don’t always meet the customers design needs and force compromises that the customer doesn’t want. Using current methods, custom design of rugged nano-connectors is expensive and time consuming.

But now, by using fast-turn design, solid-modeling, direct-linked CNC machinery and quick-molds for insulator, customized connector design and assembly can be completed in less than four weeks at significantly lower cost.

This process for optimizing new designs reduces size, weight, and improves the performance of the portable electronics. In two to three days, a new solid model drawing is sent to the customer to confirm what product will be built. After approval, it takes about four weeks to completely assemble the new connector and cable harness. This new process offers significantly lower cost and faster delivery.

Harsh environments

To meet harsh environment, IP67 and other custom applications, Omnetics offers a number of standard designs and locking methods with pin counts from 2 to 28 positions. Standard sizes include, 6,11,16, and 28 position connectors. The series’ pin and socket elements also meet MIL-STD 32139 requirements.

Other Features

The unique polarized-insulator-bodies enable for plastic and/or metal shell connector design styles.

Threaded couplings, breakaway shells and twist-lock housings are ready for standard cable to panel mount interconnections.

Thirty-two gauge standard Teflon insulated copper wire is offered from stock that handles nearly 1 ampere of current.

Family Members

Nano 360 Circulars Threaded Panel Mount - Wired/Cable

The Nano 360 circular connectors are available with threaded metal housings giving them a positive lock and environmental seal. With the ability to withstand high shock and vibrations while maintaining electrical integrity, they are ideal for applications where size and weight are critical. These connectors can be configured with different levels of waterproof sealing up to IP-68. A variety of shell material and finishes are available including nickel plated brass and back oxide stainless steel. They are available in four shell sizes: 6, 11, 16 & 28 positions arranged on a .025” (.64 mm) pitch and are capable of 1 amp per contact.

Nano 360 Circulars Twist Lock Panel Mount - Discrete Wired/Cable

These have the ability to withstand high shock and vibrations while maintaining electrical integrity. A variety of shell material and finishes are available. Sizes available 05, 12, 16 & 27. Wire Terminations available with discrete wire and cable.

Nano 360 Circulars Break Away Panel Mount - Discrete Wire/Cable

Omnetics nano series of circular connectors are available in a break away configuration. With the ability to withstand high shock and vibrations while maintaining electrical integrity, the break away feature is ideal for the most demanding applications where size and ruggedness are valued. Designed with an extra retention spring, these connectors are engineered to release (break away) at a pre-determined force. They are also available with added waterproof sealing up to IP-68 for the mated pair. The connectors are available in sizes from 2-28 positions and have contacts arranged on a .025” (.64 mm) pitch.

For more information, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: