Sensor from Collins Aerospace flies initial operational mission on RQ-4B Global Hawk UAS

September 20, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

RQ-4 photo: U.S. Air Force/courtesy photo.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. Collins Aerospace reports that the U.S. Air Force (USAF) recently completed its first RQ-4B Global Hawk Block 30 unmanned aerial system (UAS) operational mission carrying the Collins Aerospace MS-177 multi-spectral imaging (MSI) sensor.

According to the Collins Aerospace report, the MS-177 family consists of long-range ISR [intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] sensors that enable high-resolution, long-range focus and precise identification of targets and situational awareness during light or dark conditions on land or sea. Using the MS-177 sensors, say Collins Aerospace officials, the Global Hawk is able to achieve greater standoff range and more actionable intelligence to address challenges and achieve overmatch on the battlefield.

The MS-177 sensor evolved from the Senior Year Electro-optical Reconnaissance System (SYERS)-2C, which was developed more than 20 years ago and flown on manned aircraft. 

