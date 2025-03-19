Military Embedded Systems

Underwater robotic systems support for U.S. Navy to be provided by BlueHalo

March 19, 2025

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania. BlueHalo won a $30.7 million contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific to provide systems engineering and support for the Mission Specialist Defender remotely operated vehicle (ROV) under the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response (MESR) program, the company announced in a statement.

The five-year contract builds on the Navy’s $92.6 million MESR award to VideoRay in May 2024. BlueHalo acquired VideoRay last year and has continued supporting the Navy with unmanned underwater systems for expeditionary missions, mine countermeasures, and underwater security, the statement reads.

The Mission Specialist Defender ROV is designed for high-risk maritime operations, offering maneuverability, payload integration, and adaptability in complex undersea environments, the company says. BlueHalo states that its underwater robotic technology is intended to enhance reconnaissance and response capabilities in contested maritime domains.

