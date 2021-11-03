Military Embedded Systems

Unmanned off-board sensing station in development with GA-ASI

News

November 03, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

General Atomics photo.

POWAY, Calif. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) received a $17.8 million award from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to design and develop an unmanned off-board sensing station (OBSS) aircraft.

AFRL is developing an open architecture concept Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) to achieve its goals of rapid time-to-market and low acquisition cost, while extending and enhancing the sensing volume of manned platforms.

According to the AFRL, OBSS was conceptualized as part of the ACP to function as an unmanned system that is intended to extend the sensing range and provide space for extra weapons on manned aircraft.

The award covers the next 12 months as the base effort, and if the option is exercised, GA-ASI will spend the following 15 months manufacturing and flight demonstrating the aircraft with the award potentially growing to a total of $49 million.

 

Featured Companies

General Atomics

3550 General Atomics Court
San Diego, CA 92121-1122
Website
[email protected]
(858) 455-4000
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Collins Aerospace image.
News
Open systems architecture benefits for avionics highlighted at recent FACE/SOSA Technical Interchange Meeting
More Avionics
Unmanned
News
Counter-small UAS accord signed between PAR Government Systems and AFRL
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Rugged computing company Systel joins the SOSA consortium
More Radar/EW
Comms
Lockheed Martin, Verizon image.
News
5G-powered technologies for defense in development with Lockheed Martin and Verizon
More Comms