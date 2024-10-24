Wireless-enhanced weapons system garners Raytheon $676 million Army contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon image ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon won two awards from the U.S. Army totaling $676 million to continue manufacturing the tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided TOW weapons system for the U.S. Army.

The TOW system's modernized fuzing and target detection updates, say company officials, enable TOW to support and excel during complex urban engagements with varied targets of interest while maintaining superior anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) capability as its primary mission. In addition, improvements to the overall missile design and packaging are intended to help meet the latest military environmental requirements to support evolving logistical and terrain challenges. The Raytheon announcement states that TOW is compatible with a variety of manned and unmanned vehicles, including the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, Stryker antitank guided-missile vehicle, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and numerous light armored vehicles.

Since its introduction, Raytheon has delivered more than 700,000 TOW weapon systems to U.S. and international armed forces; since 2003, the TOW missile system has been used in combat 11,000 times, with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) providing Ukraine with approximately 13,000 TOW missiles.

Work under the latest Army contracts will take place in Tucson, Arizona.