AI-piloted drone completes test for Kratos, Shield AI
April 02, 2024
SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos and Shield AI recently completed the initial phase of AI-piloted flight testing using the Kratos Tactical Firejet, the companies announced in a statement.
The Tactical Firejet is the latest aircraft to use Shield AI's Hivemind technology, joining three classes of quadcopters, the MQ-35A V-BAT, and the F-16 in fully autonomous air combat training, the statement reads.
The Tactical Firejet serves dual roles: as a jet target system for weapons-release training and as an offensive/defensive jet UAS system. Kratos claims it offers mission systems and performance capabilities, along with high-speed, high-maneuverability, and a low-signature profile. The aircraft was designed to replicate threats or enable operational effectiveness without risking pilot's lives in contested environments, the statement adds.