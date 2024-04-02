Military Embedded Systems

AI-piloted drone completes test for Kratos, Shield AI

April 02, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Kratos

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos and Shield AI recently completed the initial phase of AI-piloted flight testing using the Kratos Tactical Firejet, the companies announced in a statement.

The Tactical Firejet is the latest aircraft to use Shield AI's Hivemind technology, joining three classes of quadcopters, the MQ-35A V-BAT, and the F-16 in fully autonomous air combat training, the statement reads.

The Tactical Firejet serves dual roles: as a jet target system for weapons-release training and as an offensive/defensive jet UAS system. Kratos claims it offers mission systems and performance capabilities, along with high-speed, high-maneuverability, and a low-signature profile. The aircraft was designed to replicate threats or enable operational effectiveness without risking pilot's lives in contested environments, the statement adds.

