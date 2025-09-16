Armed uncrewed surface vehicle completes firing tests in Turkey

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Havelsan

ISTANBUL, Turkey. The SANCAR armed unmanned surface vehicle (AUSV), developed by HAVELSAN and Yonca Shipyard, completed live-fire trials in the Marmara Sea, the companies announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the trials confirmed the AUSV’s ability to engage targets with a 12.7 mm stabilized weapon system, which was integrated with the ADVENT ROTA mission system and executed through the ADVENT combat management system. The integration demonstrated interoperability with naval command-and-control systems, the companies say.

The AUSV is designed for multi-mission roles including port protection, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, and search and rescue, the statement reads. The vehicle is equipped with navigation radar, electro-optical cameras, sonar, and other sensors to support situational awareness in maritime operations.

The system architecture enables coordination with manned and unmanned naval assets, allowing functions such as task handover and swarm operations, the companies say. The vehicle’s design supports additional payloads, including guided missiles and mine countermeasure systems, according to the statement.

SANCAR measures 12.7 meters in length, displaces 9 tons, and can reach speeds of more than 40 knots with an endurance of 400 nautical miles at 10 knots, the companies add.