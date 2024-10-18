Automation system for military aircraft to be developed by Honeywell, Merlin

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Honeywell

PHOENIX, Arizona. Honeywell and Merlin signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to integrate Merlin's autonomous flight system with Honeywell Anthem avionics, aimed at reducing pilot workload on military aircraft, the companies announced in a statement.

The collaboration will focus on retrofitting fixed-wing military aircraft with Merlin's autonomous system to support reduced crew operations and eventual uncrewed flight, according to the statement. Honeywell Anthem's avionics suite will complement Merlin's automation system by automating key flight tasks.

This partnership is intended to alleviate pilot shortages by enabling single-pilot operations and enhancing fleet efficiency for both military and commercial aviation, the company says.