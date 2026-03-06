Military Embedded Systems

TEWS Technologies releases VNX+ carrier board for use with QMC modules

March 06, 2026

Image courtesy TEWS Technologies

PINNEBERG, Germany. TEWS Technologies GmbH announced the release of its TVNX210, a VNX+ carrier board intended for use with QMC modules. 

The product launch coincides with the recent official ratification of VITA 90 VNX+, the new standard for rugged small-form-factor (SFF) embedded computing for use in such space-constrained applications as uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and defense systems. 

The TVNX210 is designed to serve as a carrier board within the VNX+ form factor, with two independent single-width QMC sites that can be populated with up to two single-width QMC modules or a double-width QMC module, which the company says offers integrators a flexible, modular path to deploying QMC-based processing and I/O on rugged platforms. The QMC sites are connected using a nonblocking PCIe Gen 3 switch that distributes the VNX+ backplane’s x8 PCIe link from the expansion plane or the two x4 PCIe links from the data planes. The full QMC I/O of the two QMC sites is accessible on the VNX+ backplane by way of the 400-pin high-speed data connector (HSDC), which conforms to the Dual QMC Carrier slot profile of the VITA 90 standard (VNX.PL-1-02.400-7.2.1.3). A management controller implemented according to VITA 46.11 enables QMC health status monitoring and communication with the VNX+ system management.

 

