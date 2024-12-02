Military Embedded Systems

Detect and avoid system validated for uncrewed aircraft integration in Europe

December 02, 2024

Image via Leonardo

TRAPANI, Italy. Leonardo’s Falco Xplorer uncrewed aerial system (UAS) recently demonstrated the European Detect and Avoid System (EUDAAS), a project aimed at integrating large uncrewed aircraft into European airspace, the company announced in a statement.

The company says the final test flight at Trapani Birgi airport validated technologies, including advanced sensors, digital flight controls, and smart systems designed to detect and avoid both cooperative and non-cooperative air traffic. These systems are intended to allow UAS to operate safely alongside crewed aircraft in non-segregated airspace while reducing operator workload.

The EUDAAS project, funded under the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP), involved collaboration among 10 partners from five nations, with Saab coordinating the initiative. The project aims to meet European safety standards and advance non-cooperative sensor technologies for broader UAS applications, the company adds.

The Falco Xplorer, used as a flying test bed, will continue development under the EUDAAS2 initiative, scheduled to begin in December, with a focus on achieving certification-ready technology and European standards, according to the statement.

