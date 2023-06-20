Detect and avoid tech for drones to be provided to General Atomics by ScioTeq

Photo courtesy General Atomics

PARIS, France. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) chose Belgium-based avionics supplier ScioTeq to provide detect and avoid (DAA) technology for its uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), aiming to achieve Technical Standard Order (TSO) authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to a GA-ASI statement.

GA-ASI aims for its UAS, including the new MQ-9B model, to operate in non-segregated airspace. Achieving FAA certification for its DAA system will support this goal, broadening mission access for GA-ASI customers in both military and civil operations, the company says.

ScioTeq will provide their Next-Gen PU-5200 Avionics Display Computer platform and Projected CAPacitive (PCAP) touch-based Rugged Display Unit RDU-4047, which is designed to enhance visualization computing in GA-ASI’s Ground Control Station, the statement adds.

GA-ASI is aiming to secure TSO-C211/212 authorization by the end of 2025 following the latest RTCA/DO-365/366 guidance, Minimum Operational Performance Standards for Detect and Avoid Systems, according to the statement.