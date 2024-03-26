Military Embedded Systems

eVTOL aircraft research to be spearheaded by Aurora, Zurich University team

March 26, 2024

Image via Aurora

ZURICH, Switzerland. A joint initiative between Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) School of Engineering and Aurora Swiss Aerospace is advancing research in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Aurora announced in a statement.

The collaboration, launched in September 2023, focuses on modeling and simulation methods for complex aircraft development, including certification and continued airworthiness, the statement reads. This project, known as Model-SI, is supported by the European Union’s Horizon Europe program.

Under the partnership, Aurora Swiss will provide ZHAW with flight testing services using the SKIRON-X aircraft, an eVTOL model that is instrumental in validating ZHAW's digital twin model of VTOL technology, the statement reads. SKIRON-X, an electrically powered aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing, offers a blend of eVTOL simplicity and fixed-wing aircraft endurance, suitable for various applications including research, firefighting, and intelligence missions, the company says.

