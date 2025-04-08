Military Embedded Systems

Mine neutralization system Barracuda showcased by Raytheon at Sea-Air-Space

April 08, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via RTX

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Raytheon is showcasing its Barracuda mine neutralization system this week at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space symposium, the company announced in a statement.

Barracuda is a semi-autonomous uncrewed underwater vehicle designed to locate, track, and neutralize naval mines. It uses onboard sonar and cameras to detect threats and transmit imagery back to a human operator. Once a mine is confirmed, the system maneuvers into position and executes a neutralization sequence, the company says.

The system recently completed hydrodynamic testing at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, where it demonstrated the ability to operate in varying sea states and currents while autonomously maintaining position on a target, according to the company.

Raytheon developed Barracuda at its Portsmouth, Rhode Island, facility, which houses test labs capable of simulating deep-sea conditions including pressure, salinity, and temperature. These labs support development and transition of systems like Barracuda from concept through to production.

Barracuda was first contracted in 2018 and entered qualification testing in 2023. It is scheduled to begin Low-Rate Initial Production in 2027, the company says.

