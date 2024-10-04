Ripsaw M3 prototypes delivered to U.S. Army for robotic combat vehicle program

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Textron HUNT VALLEY, Maryland. Textron Systems and its subsidiary Howe & Howe, along with Teledyne FLIR Defense, delivered two RIPSAW M3 prototypes to the U.S. Army for its Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) Phase I: Platform Prototype program, the company announced in a statement.

The RIPSAW M3 adheres to the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and features a common chassis, allowing for various payload configurations, according to the statement. The vehicles were delivered to Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, where they will undergo further evaluation, the company says.

This delivery is part of the U.S. Army's effort to integrate robotic platforms into its future combat vehicle fleet, with a focus on transportability and mission versatility, the statement adds. Team RIPSAW has been working on robotic vehicle systems since 2019, accumulating over 4,700 miles of durability testing across multiple environments.