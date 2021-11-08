UAV demoed airborne recovery in DARPA Gremlins test

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DARPA photo.

WASHINGTON. An unmanned air vehicle (UAV) demonstrated airborne recovery during the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agemncy (DARPA) Gremlins program’s latest flight test deployment last month.

According to officials, during the deployment, two X-61 Gremlin Air Vehicles (GAV) validated all autonomous formation flying positions and safety features before one GAV ultimately demonstrated airborne recovery to a C-130.

During the final experiment, officials claim that the team refurbished an X-61 vehicle and conducted a second flight within 24 working-hours. In addition, many hours of data were collected over four flights including air vehicle performance, aerodynamic interactions between the recovery bullet and GAV, and contact dynamics for airborne retrieval. One GAV was destroyed during the flight tests.

The GAVs can be equipped with a variety of sensors and other mission-specific payloads. They can also be launched from various types of military aircraft, keeping manned platforms safely beyond the range of adversary defenses. After air retrieval, the GAVs can be refurbished by ground crews to prepare them for another mission within 24 hours.