AI computing for the edge shown by OSS at AUSA 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON. One Stop Systems (OSS) will be showing its specialized, high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

During the show, OSS will be demonstrating its customized edge servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and expansion systems, all intended for use in mission-critical transportable defense systems on land, air, and sea.

Company personnel will also be on hand to discuss its offerings in the area of high-speed PCIe interconnect technology and scalable AI GPU compute systems.

AUSA attendees may visit the OSS booth at #7507.