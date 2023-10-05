AI computing for the edge shown by OSS at AUSA 2023

AI computing for the edge shown by OSS at AUSA 2023News
October 05, 2023
WASHINGTON. One Stop Systems (OSS) will be showing its specialized, high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.
During the show, OSS will be demonstrating its customized edge servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and expansion systems, all intended for use in mission-critical transportable defense systems on land, air, and sea.
Company personnel will also be on hand to discuss its offerings in the area of high-speed PCIe interconnect technology and scalable AI GPU compute systems.
AUSA attendees may visit the OSS booth at #7507.
Featured Companies
One Stop Systems (OSS)
Escondido, CA 92029