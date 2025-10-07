AI, cyber, and C-UAS capabilities to be showcased by EarlyBirds at AUSA 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

WASHINGTON, D.C. EarlyBirds will unveil its Defense Innovation Platform at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) 2025 Annual Meeting, highlighting how its tools can accelerate capability development across the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Marine Corps, the company announced in a statement.

The platform is designed to help defense organizations identify and adopt emerging technologies in areas including artificial intelligence, cyber operations, counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS), quantum sensing, and hypersonics, according to the statement. EarlyBirds says the system connects innovators with military and industrial customers to address capability gaps through rapid prototyping, research partnerships, and technology deployments.

At the event, the company says it will demonstrate how its suite of tools — including the Capability Finder, Innovation Pipeline, and Ecosystem Maps — enables users to evaluate and integrate new technologies within defined mission areas.