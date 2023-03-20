AI, data-centric comms for Air Force JADC2 effort to be provided by Raft

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. Raft has won a five-year contract to deliver the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Communication Broker (Comms Broker) for Cloud Based Command and Control (CBC2) for the U.S. Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

Raft specializes in software, data, and AI products, and has partnered with Department of Defense agencies on data-centric and AI-powered software systems, the company says. The contract will involve integrating AI and data capabilities as the ABMS comms broker. ABMS is the Air Force's portion of the DoD's Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative.

"Raft will design, develop, integrate, and scale the comms broker leveraging open data architecture and standards for the Department of the Air Force's Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Battle Management (DAF PEO C3BM)," the statement reads. "Raft will leverage decentralized Data Fabric built for the Department of Air Force and Space Force to accelerate Find, Fix, Track, and Targeting (F2T2) C2 operations."