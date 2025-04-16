Military Embedded Systems

Autonomy debrief tool to be integrated into Shield AI’s Hivemind platform

April 16, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Shield AI

WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI acquired the Data Driven Readiness (DDR) software toolset from Crowdbotics to enhance its artificial intelligence-enabled autonomy products, the company announced in a statement.

DDR is designed to collect and analyze flight data to assess pilot performance, with applications in post-mission debriefing and training evaluation. Initially developed to support fighter pilot proficiency assessments, the tool will now be integrated into Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy stack to evaluate autonomous system performance and assist in qualification processes, the statement reads.

According to the company, combining DDR with Hivemind will provide a unified software environment supporting both mission execution and objective post-mission analysis. Shield AI states the integration will improve trust in autonomy systems and support advanced operational concepts such as manned-unmanned teaming.

Select members of the Crowdbotics DDR team will join Shield AI as part of the acquisition, the statement adds.

