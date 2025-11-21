Command-and-control task order to advance multi-domain capabilities under new COBRA award

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

RESTON, Virginia. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) won a five-year, $1.4 billion task order to support the Department of War through the Collaborative Operations for Battlespace Resilient Architecture (COBRA) program, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, COBRA is intended to accelerate the development and fielding of technologies that support Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2). The effort will enable military organizations to update or expand existing systems as well as integrate new capabilities, with applications ranging from digital engineering to system development for command-and-control environments. SAIC says the task order will also support operational evaluations during military exercises.

The company will provide data integration across sea, land, air, space, and cyber domains to enhance operational awareness and decision-making. Work will include modeling and simulation, rapid prototyping, quick-reaction capabilities, testing, concept-of-operations development, analytics, uncrewed system modernization, and cybersecurity, the statement reads.

COBRA is also structured to support a modular approach that allows commands to incorporate commercial technologies without limiting future system choices, SAIC says. The program is scheduled to begin in late 2025.