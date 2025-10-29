Electronic Warfare e-Book

e-Book

Welcome to our Electronic Warfare e-book, a collection of new and previously published content from Military Embedded Systems journalists and contributors on electronic warfare (EW), systems, requirements, and procurement trends.

The EW global market is hot due to increased threats and, as a result, nations have increased defense budgets, especially in European countries. We have compiled this Electronic Warfare e-book to bring you exclusive content on how the U.S. military is developing flexible and connected electronic warfare systems that leverage commercial innovation like RF components, FPGAs, and chiplets while increasingly leveraging modular open systems approach (MOSA) strategies -- all from the pages of Military Embedded Systems.

In this e-book, readers will learn from content such as:

An Executive Interview with Robert Raymond, Director, Business Development for Electronic Warfare (EW) programs in the Airborne Combat Systems (ACS) sector of the Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) segment of L3Harris Technologies

Industry roundtable with experts from Ultra I&C, New Wave Design, Annapolis Micro Systems, and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

In-depth articles on RF adaptability and how radar technology is advancing in the age of advanced electronic warfare.

Download the Electronic Warfare e-book below to learn more.