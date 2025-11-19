Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen pilot training system to be developed by Saab, Boeing, and BAE Systems

News

November 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen pilot training system to be developed by Saab, Boeing, and BAE Systems
Image via Saab

LONDON, United Kingdom. Saab, Boeing, and BAE Systems signed a letter of intent to collaborate on the Royal Air Force’s future fast-jet training program using the T-7 aircraft as the foundation for a new training system, the companies announced in a statement.

The effort follows the requirement for a new advanced jet trainer outlined in the United Kingdom’s 2025 Strategic Defence Review. BAE Systems will lead the initiative, which is expected to include final assembly within the United Kingdom and expansion of the domestic supply chain, the statement reads.

According to the companies, the collaboration will focus on an integrated training system that combines live and synthetic environments and incorporates associated mission systems. The partners also intend to pursue additional international training opportunities for prospective customers, the statement notes.

The T-7A Red Hawk, originally selected by the U.S. Air Force in 2018 for pilot instruction, will serve as the core platform for the proposed system. The aircraft is designed to support training for multiple generations of fighter and bomber aircraft and to adapt to emerging mission requirements, the statement says.

Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Software
Avionics
Image via Saab
News
Next-gen pilot training system to be developed by Saab, Boeing, and BAE Systems

November 19, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Archer
News
Electric powertrain technology to be supplied by Archer for Omen autonomous air vehicle

November 19, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
U.S. Marine Corps photo: Gunnery Sgt. Devin Nichols
News
AI-driven readiness tool adopted by 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

November 13, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber