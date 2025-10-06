Meet the FACE® Technical Standard with Qt for MOSA

Whitepaper

Modern defense systems require high-quality software that is modular, portable, and interoperable.

Traditional systems development permitted the use of closed, proprietary architectures and interfaces, which led to vendor lock-in and continues to make integration difficult and costly. As the complexity of defense systems increases, legacy systems lack the flexibility to be extended, increasing the cost of technology insertion.

Qt for MOSA provides the power and efficiency of Qt, advanced graphics, intuitive controls, rapid development, and more, within the Modular Open System Architecture (MOSA) established under the FACE®️ Technical Standard, making development there as simple as creating a Qt Application in traditional environments.

With this adaptation to the FACE Technical Standard, Qt Framework can now be used to build the affordable and adaptable systems targeted by the MOSA approach.