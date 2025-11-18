Military Embedded Systems

End-to-End Connectivity for Next Generation Soldiers

Whitepaper

November 18, 2025

End-to-End Connectivity for Next Generation Soldiers

In the new age of warfare, the more battlefield data available to field commanders, the better.


If commanders know in real-time the position of every one of their soldiers, as well as the status of the soldiers’ weaponry and the proximity of the enemy, they can make dynamic adjustments to the battle plan and potentially avoid losing the lives of many of their soldiers. In this whitepaper, we introduce ODU AMC®️ High-Density (the original High-Density connector, trusted since 2013) with a new high power insert – and the newer ODU AMC®️ NP – with the roles they play in enabling secure end-to-end connectivity.

