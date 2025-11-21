Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via CAE

MONTREAL, Canada. CAE will serve as Saab’s preferred supplier for select training and simulation requirements associated with the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft under a new worldwide cooperation agreement, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, CAE will provide simulation-based training solutions for Saab’s international GlobalEye programs and other AEW&C platforms. The company says the work will involve advanced integrated training systems, including flight training devices, mission training platforms, and digital content designed to reflect operational environments.

CAE also plans to leverage its global training center network to deliver pilot and maintenance training services that align with future updates to AEW&C systems, the statement reads. The agreement includes a separate collaboration focused on Canada’s AEW&C program, combining Saab’s airborne surveillance capabilities with CAE’s simulation expertise to develop a solution tailored to Canadian requirements.

The companies state that the cooperation may contribute to economic activity within Canada’s defense sector by supporting domestic development in training and surveillance technologies. Saab’s GlobalEye system integrates active and passive sensors to provide multi-domain situational awareness, with CAE ensuring that training systems evolve in parallel with aircraft capabilities.