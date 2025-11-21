Military Embedded Systems

Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

News

November 21, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement
Image via CAE

MONTREAL, Canada. CAE will serve as Saab’s preferred supplier for select training and simulation requirements associated with the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft under a new worldwide cooperation agreement, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, CAE will provide simulation-based training solutions for Saab’s international GlobalEye programs and other AEW&C platforms. The company says the work will involve advanced integrated training systems, including flight training devices, mission training platforms, and digital content designed to reflect operational environments.

CAE also plans to leverage its global training center network to deliver pilot and maintenance training services that align with future updates to AEW&C systems, the statement reads. The agreement includes a separate collaboration focused on Canada’s AEW&C program, combining Saab’s airborne surveillance capabilities with CAE’s simulation expertise to develop a solution tailored to Canadian requirements.

The companies state that the cooperation may contribute to economic activity within Canada’s defense sector by supporting domestic development in training and surveillance technologies. Saab’s GlobalEye system integrates active and passive sensors to provide multi-domain situational awareness, with CAE ensuring that training systems evolve in parallel with aircraft capabilities.

Featured Companies

CAE USA

5004 Air Cargo Rd, Tampa FL 33614
Tampa, Florida 33614
Website
813-946-8861

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Training and simulation systems to support Saab GlobalEye under new CAE agreement

November 21, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Shield AI
News
Hivemind autonomy software to be integrated on Destinus drones

November 20, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
U.S. Air Force artwork courtesy of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and Anduril Industries.
Blog
Making the case for MOSA

November 20, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber