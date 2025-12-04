Generative AI, cognitive electronic warfare to anchor technical track at AOC 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Generative artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive electronic warfare (EW) will be a central focus of the technical program at the 62nd AOC International Symposium & Convention, with multiple briefings set to examine how AI is being applied to spectrum operations, according to the event agenda.

A Tuesday technical block on electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) will cover topics including real-time cognitive EW using generative AI and edge computing, automation of electronic attack generation with AI, and the use of generative AI for radar and communications EW applications. Presenters are slated to include representatives from Agile Electromagnetics, Secmation, and HRL Laboratories.

Another briefing from Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA), Ministry of Defense, will address error analysis of geolocation using a single satellite, highlighting the role of modeling and analytics in space-based targeting.

Taken together, the sessions point to growing interest in combining embedded processing, software-defined architectures, and data-driven methods to design EW systems that can adapt to changing signal environments and mission requirements. The AOC 2025 symposium will run December 9-11 in National Harbor, Maryland, under the theme “Charting a Path to 2035: Navigating the Future of Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations.”