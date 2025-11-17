KC-390 refueling capability validated with Gripen E in Brazilian test campaign

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Imager via Embraer

GAVIAO PEIXOTO, Brazil. Embraer and Saab completed a certification flight test campaign that verified air-to-air refueling between the KC-390 Millennium transport aircraft and the Gripen E fighter, the company announced in a statement.

The testing took place at Embraer’s facility in Gaviao Peixoto and was conducted in coordination with the Brazilian Air Force’s Department of Aerospace Science and Technology, the statement reads. According to the company, engineers and test pilots assessed refueling performance across multiple speeds, altitudes, and flight configurations.

The campaign qualified the Gripen E as a receiver aircraft for in-flight refueling, which the company says is a necessary step for evaluating stability and structural behavior during the operation. The effort also examined how the two aircraft performed together throughout the KC-390’s flight envelope, including at higher speeds and during both day and night conditions.

Embraer states that data gathered during the campaign will be reviewed by the Swedish Military Aviation Authority as part of its certification process, followed by a separate review by Brazil’s Industrial Promotion and Coordination Institute. The company says the activity involved roughly 40 Brazilian Air Force personnel and supports broader interoperability goals for both aircraft.