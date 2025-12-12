Military Embedded Systems

Stand-in Attack Weapon separation test conducted from U.S. Air Force F-16

News

December 12, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Florida. Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force completed a separation test of the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) from an F-16 aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The event evaluated whether the air-to-ground missile can safely release from the aircraft and how it behaves aerodynamically during separation, the statement reads. Data from the test is intended to support flight safety assessments and inform further development activity, the company says.

Northrop Grumman says the separation milestone is part of SiAW’s path toward integration with additional aircraft, including fifth-generation platforms such as the Lockheed Martin F-35, the statement reads. The company characterizes the test as evidence of progress toward broader fielding and system maturity, according to the statement.

SiAW is intended to engage time-sensitive targets and other defended land targets in contested environments, the company says. Northrop Grumman says the weapon is being developed using digital engineering methods and includes open-architecture interfaces intended to enable future subsystem upgrades, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo
News
Stand-in Attack Weapon separation test conducted from U.S. Air Force F-16

December 12, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy Silvus Technologies
News
Defense Innovation Unit adds Silvus SC4400E radio to Blue UAS Framework

December 12, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
MM5130-NLX graphic: Menlo Micro
News
RF front-end protection switch from Menlo Micro debuts at AOC 2025

December 12, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Corsha
News
Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

More Cyber