A 2019 U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) memo mandated the use of a modular open systems approach (MOSA) in new programs and upgrades.

Since then, MOSA momentum has only grown. It is now a law and the current defense secretary Pete Hegseth is making it a pillar of his plans for acquisition reform within the DoD as the way to get technology more quickly into the hands of warfighters. We compiled this MOSA e-book to bring you exclusive MOSA content from the pages of Military Embedded Systems, the SOSA Special Edition, and the FACE Special Edition on how MOSA is fueling acquisition reform and enabling commercial innovation in defense systems.

In this e-book, readers will learn from content such as:

An Executive Interview with Jason Thomas, Systems Engineering Lead for the Department of the Navy in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Engineering

A MOSA perspective from Capt. Jarrod Hair, U.S. Navy, PMA-209 Program Manager; Air Combat Electronics Program Office Program Manager, Naval Air Systems Command, NAVAIR PEO

In-depth articles on the latest DoD acquisition reform announcements, Ada and the FACE Technical Standard, how the F-22 leverages MOSA principles, and more.

