Defense Innovation Unit adds Silvus SC4400E radio to Blue UAS Framework

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Silvus Technologies

CHICAGO. Silvus Technologies (a Motorola solutions company) announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) added the Silvus StreamCaster 4400 Enhanced (SC4400E) mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radio to its Blue UAS Framework, a rigorous testing and certification program that approves technologies for use in U.S. military unmanned aircraft system (UAS) operations.

Powered by the proprietary Silvus mobile networked MIMO waveform, the SC4400E radio creates a scalable connected mesh network that can link hundreds of nodes -- from uncrewed systems to ground radios -- to stream high-bandwidth video, voice, and sensor data back to command with extreme range. The radio is designed to easily integrate into fixed infrastructure or onto vehicular, maritime, airborne, or uncrewed systems in support of missions across air, land, and sea.

The SC4400E provides access to Spectrum Dominance 2.0, an ever-expanding suite of electronic warfare (EW) defense capabilities, including low probability of intercept/low probability of detection (LPI/LPD), anti-jamming, and advanced threat protection to enable users a high degree of secure and protected communications in congested and contested spectrum environments without sacrificing performance, even under electromagnetic attack.

The Association of Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has also added the SC4400E to its Green UAS Cleared Components list, certifying it meets rigorous cybersecurity and supply chain standards for commercial drones and components.