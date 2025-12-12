Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed underwater vehicle market to grow 8% annually to 2030, study predicts

News

December 12, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: L3Harris Technologies

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The global uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) market, which stands at $5.93 billion in 2025, is projected to rise to $8.72 billion by 2030, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%, according to a new study by MarketsandMarkets.

The research report asserts that the UUV market is supported in large part by the increased adoption of autonomous systems for maritime security, subsea inspection, and environmental monitoring. In addition, continual advances in navigation, communications, and autonomy mean that more UUVs are coming on line in the areas of defense, energy, and scientific research. 

The study authors state that the most dominant market segment for UUV use over the forecast period will be military and defense, and identify such companies as Kongsberg, L3Harris Technologies, and Oceaneering International as "star players" in the UUV market due to their strong market share and current product footprint. 

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website

Featured Companies

Markets and Markets

Tower B5, office 101
Hadapsar, Pune 411013
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image courtesy Silvus Technologies
News
Defense Innovation Unit adds Silvus SC4400E radio to Blue UAS Framework

December 12, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Vicor factorized power architecture illustration: Spacechips
News
AI accelerator card under development for in-orbit applications

December 12, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Corsha
News
Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Marine Corps troops train on a hydrogen generator at the tactical edge of contested logistics (HyTEC) prototype system. NovaSpark image.
Story
Hydrogen fuel technologies: A strategic power-supply imperative for the military

December 12, 2025

More Comms