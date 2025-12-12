Uncrewed underwater vehicle market to grow 8% annually to 2030, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: L3Harris Technologies DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The global uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) market, which stands at $5.93 billion in 2025, is projected to rise to $8.72 billion by 2030, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%, according to a new study by MarketsandMarkets.

The research report asserts that the UUV market is supported in large part by the increased adoption of autonomous systems for maritime security, subsea inspection, and environmental monitoring. In addition, continual advances in navigation, communications, and autonomy mean that more UUVs are coming on line in the areas of defense, energy, and scientific research.

The study authors state that the most dominant market segment for UUV use over the forecast period will be military and defense, and identify such companies as Kongsberg, L3Harris Technologies, and Oceaneering International as "star players" in the UUV market due to their strong market share and current product footprint.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website.