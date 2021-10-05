Military Embedded Systems

Data analysis task order won by CGI for DIA intelligence processing

News

October 05, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image.

FAIRFAX, Va. CGI has won a $100 million Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Data Transformation of Foundational Military Intelligence (DTMI) task order to evolve the way the DIA processes its intelligence, military, and infrastructure data.

The company claims it will aim to provide analysts with optimized data to evaluate, document, and integrate the agency's Foundational Military Intelligence (FMI) in order to enable the Department of Defense to make more informed decisions in a scalable technology environment.

CGI officials claim the company will leverage its experience in delivering solutions to the DIA to provide an understanding of how to gather and model FMI data to help analysts maximize foundational intelligence analysis.

As part of this contract, CGI will partner with the DIA to create a transition database for the Modernized Integrated Database that is compatible with the agency's transition to the Machine-Assisted Rapid-Repository System (MARS). Officials claim the transition database will initially serve to host and stage the transformed data until applied to MARS mission modules or until the MARS data environment can take over that functionality.

 

Featured Companies

CGI

1350 René-Lévesque Blvd West
Montreal, Quebec H3G 1T4
Website
+1 514-841-3200
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
IEE photo.
News
Rugged military displays to be exhibited by IEE at AUSA 2021
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber
Comms
General Dynamics photo.
News
General Dynamics to demo multi-domain enabling tech at AUSA 2021
More Comms