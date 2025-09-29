Dataminr expands agentic AI capabilities with Intel Agents for the physical world

Press Release

Image: Dataminr NEW YORK. Dataminr announced the expansion of Intel Agents to cover the full spectrum of events discovered across the physical world, a move the company says is "groundbreaking use of Agentic AI for real-time intelligence" as it artificial intelligence (AI) agents at scale to uncover and deliver the most relevant event context.

With Intel Agents -- powered by Dataminr's specialized large language models (LLMs) -- applied to physical events, customers gain immediate context that provides the full picture for any event, at any given moment, in real time. This powerful Agentic AI capability delivers actionable insights context that is critical for safeguarding people, assets, and operations for a wide range of customers:

● Emergency Response: Provides instant insight into unfolding emergency events, such as a wildfire's projected spread and the communities most at risk.

● Defense Organizations: Offers critical context on the potential risks to military personnel posed by an unexpected event to ensure force protection.

● Cybersecurity: Enables a rapid understanding of the potential cyber infrastructure impacts of physical world events like natural disasters or geopolitical incidents.

● Corporate Security: Generates valuable perspective into the scope of an incident near a facility, spanning its potential impact on personnel, distribution, and business operations.

“Intel Agents for the physical world transform real-time event detection into AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence—a fundamental leap forward for the category Dataminr first pioneered,” said Ted Bailey, Founder and CEO of Dataminr. “We can now tell our clients not just the ‘what,’ but also the “so what," for everything Dataminr discovers across the physical, digital, and cyber domains. Our customers essentially have a fleet of AI agents working for them 24/7, autonomously asking and answering critical questions to provide the context customers need to respond with speed and confidence.”