DoD data management support contract won by Peraton

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HERNDON, Virginia. Peraton has won a contract worth $850 million to provide agile analytic platforms and data management solutions to the Department of Defense over the next five years, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, Peraton will support the modernization of DoD's data management capabilities.

In February, Peraton won a contract worth up to $2.7 billion from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to assist with data center and cloud optimization (DCCO) support services. This involves providing a "full suite of hybrid compute operations services to manage and operate the DHS Hybrid Computing Environment (HCE)," the company said in a separate statement.

"The HCE is a collection of enterprise computing resources including a data center, colocation sites, private cloud services, and DHS furnished commercial cloud services," the statement added.