Hybrid uncrewed surface vehicle to be co-developed under HAVELSAN-CEMRE agreement

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Havelsan

ANKARA, Turkey. Defense software and systems company HAVELSAN signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish shipbuilder CEMRE Shipyard to begin co-development of a production-ready version of the ÇAKA Hybrid Unmanned Surface Vehicle (H-USV), the company announced in a statement.

The agreement outlines joint work on design, development, prototyping, production, and marketing of hybrid and submersible autonomous uncrewed surface vehicles, the statement reads.

The ÇAKA H-USV is designed to operate both on the water's surface and in a submersible mode, combining low observability with silent operation for naval security and surveillance missions, the company says. It builds on HAVELSAN’s experience in autonomous systems and follows the company's work on a high-speed kamikaze uncrewed surface vehicle concept unveiled in 2023.

According to the statement, CEMRE Shipyard recently received military shipbuilding certification and will bring its commercial ship design and construction experience—particularly in low-emission vessels—to the defense sector for the first time through this project.

Future phases of the partnership are expected to include multiple configurations and variants of the platform, the company says.