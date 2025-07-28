Military Embedded Systems

Hybrid uncrewed surface vehicle to be co-developed under HAVELSAN-CEMRE agreement

News

July 28, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Hybrid uncrewed surface vehicle to be co-developed under HAVELSAN-CEMRE agreement
Image via Havelsan

ANKARA, Turkey. Defense software and systems company HAVELSAN signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish shipbuilder CEMRE Shipyard to begin co-development of a production-ready version of the ÇAKA Hybrid Unmanned Surface Vehicle (H-USV), the company announced in a statement.

The agreement outlines joint work on design, development, prototyping, production, and marketing of hybrid and submersible autonomous uncrewed surface vehicles, the statement reads.

The ÇAKA H-USV is designed to operate both on the water's surface and in a submersible mode, combining low observability with silent operation for naval security and surveillance missions, the company says. It builds on HAVELSAN’s experience in autonomous systems and follows the company's work on a high-speed kamikaze uncrewed surface vehicle concept unveiled in 2023.

According to the statement, CEMRE Shipyard recently received military shipbuilding certification and will bring its commercial ship design and construction experience—particularly in low-emission vessels—to the defense sector for the first time through this project.

Future phases of the partnership are expected to include multiple configurations and variants of the platform, the company says.

Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Press Release
VersaLogic Releases Rugged M.2 Series of Expansion Cards

November 05, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Tekever
News
Hyperspectral optical radar sensor tested on Tekever drone

November 05, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Kongsberg
News
Air defense components to be acquired by Norway from Kongsberg

November 03, 2025

More Radar/EW
Comms
ESA photo
News
Radar satellite launched by Ariane 6 to support Copernicus Earth observation

November 05, 2025

More Comms