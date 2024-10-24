L3Harris, Palantir to partner on AI project

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies and Palantir Technologies entered into a strategic partnership to advance technology development and support L3Harris' digital transformation initiatives, the companies announced in a statement.

This partnership will combine L3Harris’ sensor and software-defined systems expertise with Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to improve decision-making and enhance resilient connectivity across joint-all-domain networks, the companies say.

The collaboration will focus on U.S. Army programs such as TITAN and initiatives aligned with the Unified Network Strategy, as well as leveraging Palantir’s AIP within L3Harris for enterprise-wide digital transformation. Additionally, the companies recently integrated L3Harris' WESCAM MX-20 EO/IR system with Palantir's Sensor Inference Platform (SIP) during a live test to improve target detection and situational awareness, reducing operator workload, according to the statement.

The companies aim to use advanced technologies like sensors and satellite processing for enhanced communication and tactical decision-making, the statement adds.