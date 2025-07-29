Smart uncrewed aircraft for multi-domain applications to be provided to U.S. military

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via WingXpand

ST. LOUIS, Missouri. WingXpand won multiple new contracts from U.S. Special Operations Command, the Army, the Navy, and civil agencies to deliver smart uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) with expanded mission adaptability and onboard intelligence, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft feature a modular software architecture that allows rapid integration of autonomy, artificial intelligence, and sensor applications from third-party developers, the statement reads. The system’s flexibility was demonstrated in a recent payload integration with a global defense contractor.

According to the company, the aircraft offer five times the range of conventional quadcopters, can be deployed in under two minutes from a backpack, and provide real-time onboard processing for situational awareness and threat detection. The platforms are being used for missions including reconnaissance, infrastructure inspection, and emergency response.

WingXpand’s UAS were also selected for use by public safety agencies in Montana and are being incorporated into Navy drone maintenance and workforce development programs in partnership with Ranken Technical College, the statement adds.