Leonardo DRS Launches Next-Generation A.I. Processor to Give Warfighters Greater Tactical Edge

Photo Courtesy: DoD

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) today introduced its high-performance Artificial Intelligence Processor (AIP) latest computing system, designed to quickly deliver real-time threat detection, situational awareness, and advanced mission processing directly to military vehicles.

Built for high-speed processing in extreme environments, the ruggedized AIP integrates with A.I. algorithms in current and future U.S. Army combat applications and is engineered to process vast amounts of battlefield data, from advanced image sensors to sensor fusion systems. The system rapidly delivers actionable intelligence to soldiers at the tactical edge across the U.S. Army’s ground vehicle fleet.

“With AIP, we are redefining how A.I. is deployed in combat operations,” said Denny Crumley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, at Leonardo DRS. “This is not just about processing power—it’s about delivering decisive advantage in real-time, ensuring soldiers and commanders are able to make the right decisions when it matters most.”

Ruggedized for challenging outdoor environments, the Leonardo DRS AIP system provides a distinct advantage over similar products, while leveraging cutting-edge commercial technology. The powerful and high-speed processing unit is platform agnostic, compact, and ruggedized – developed around the company’s deep experience in building advanced and proven combat processing systems for the U.S. and allied militaries around the world.

The AIP product line builds on Leonardo DRS’s legacy of providing mission critical tactical computing solutions for battle management, fires, and logistics applications that are trusted across the U.S. military. The company has a long legacy of pioneering A.I.-powered video and image processing, working with industry leaders and the U.S. government to refine A.I.’s role in modern warfare.

The Leonardo DRS Artificial Intelligence Processor product line is the latest example of its leadership in the military network computing, processing, and integration market. It is a key strategic focus for the company as it continues to be the leading provider of advanced C5I technologies with the U.S. military and allied militaries around the world. These capabilities are enabling increased data and communications needed for situational awareness in multi-domain battlefield operations.

The company is investing in the future of C5 for the Department of Defense through the development of the next generation Mounted Mission Command Systems, A.I. processing solutions and advanced C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards/ Sensor Open System Architecture (CMOSS/SOSA) aligned mounted systems – all aimed at enabling future network and platform processing to improve sensor fusion, situational awareness, and reduce the cognitive burden for commanders and crews.

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

