Leveraging AI Algorithms for Electronic Warfare Data Processing

Whitepaper

This white paper explores the critical role of algorithm optimization to turn raw data into actionable insights in real time by accelerating EW algorithms for defense customers, delivering better performance with less resource utilization.

It also shows how to raise the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of these algorithms by maturing the code, improving performance, and reducing power consumption so they can be run on more realistic EW hardware, instead of in a laboratory environment.