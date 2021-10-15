McObject reaches out with a true real-time deterministic database for embOS RTOS applications.

Press Release

13 October, 2021, Federal Way: McObject announces the release of eXtremeDB/rt, the first and only commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) deterministic, hard real-time, database management system. eXtremeDB/rt is available immediately for the embOS real-time operating system from SEGGER.

A true deterministic real-time database system guarantees that transactions complete (commit or rollback) within a set deadline. Real-time Operating Systems (RTOS) guarantee that tasks complete within their CPU budget. Both capabilities are mandatory to maintain internal and external consistency of data. Without a deadline guarantee, database systems that claim to be “fast enough” cannot be used in hard real-time systems.

eXtremeDB/rt is founded on the proven technology of the eXtremeDB in-memory embedded database management system. First released in 2001, eXtremeDB has been deployed in over 30 million systems by industry leaders around the globe because it offers low memory footprint, exceptional performance, intuitive API, as well as features to ensure database integrity. These attributes were an essential foundation for creating eXtremeDB/rt, which brings new time- cognizant transaction schedulers and significant instrumentation into the database kernel to enforce transaction deadlines.

SEGGER’s embOS, like eXtremeDB/rt, offers incomparable ease of use, guarantees 100% deterministic real-time operation, and is optimized to maximize performance while minimizing footprint.

SEGGER's CEO, Ivo Geilenbruegge, had this to say: “We are excited that McObject has created a first-of-its-kind real-time database system to complement our embOS RTOS and extend support for hard real-time systems to include database operations. Real-time systems are following the trend of embedded systems in that they are being called upon to manage more (and more complex) data. embOS guarantees 100% deterministic real-time operation for each embedded device, while eXtremeDB/rt ensures data consistency over time," explained Mr. Geilenbruegge. "Both represent an ideal complement for developers of hard real-time systems."

“embOS has enjoyed wide adoption since 1992, so supporting embOS was a priority for the commercial release of eXtremeDB/rt” said McObject CEO Steven Graves. “Our company’s shared commitment to delivering easy-to-use, resource-conserving, portable system software made partnering with SEGGER uncomplicated and natural. eXtremeDB/rt is designed for use in resource-constrained, mission-critical embedded systems. Its ability to guarantee temporal consistency of data, small footprint, and frugal use of memory and CPU make it uniquely qualified for these applications."

Editorial contacts Chris Mureen Chief Operating Officer Email: [email protected] Tel: +1 425-888-8505

About McObject

Founded by database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven, ultra-fast data management technology, used across a wide range of industries and market segments. The company’s background and expertise in defense and aviation sectors mean that its technology is exceptionally reliable and robust.

McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, ViaSat, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Northrup Grumman, along with NSE.IT, SunGard, Transaction Network Services, and Dalian Commodity Exchange.

eXtremeDB uses powerful, industry-standard tools and languages, such as SQL, Python, C/C++, Java and C#.

For more information, please visit www.mcobject.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. McObject and eXtremeDB are registered trademarks of McObject LLC. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.