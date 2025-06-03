SOSA aligned graphics, GPGPU card introduced by Ametek Abaco Systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Product image courtesy Ametek Abaco Systems HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Ametek Abaco Systems introduced the GRA117SVIO, an Open VPX 3U video graphics and GPGPU card aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.

According to the Abaco company announcement, the card is powered by the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada generation GPU with 8 GB of GDDR6 graphics memory that is designed to support up to six 12G-SDI video streams and enable tactically important high-performance video capture and processing.

The company says that the rugged GRA117SVIO is intended for use in defense system platforms that require advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processing.

The announcement says that the card includes NVIDIA RTX 2000 GPU (Ada Generation Architecture) for AI-accelerated data processing, has 8 GB of GDDR6 advanced graphics memory, meets VITA 47.1 environmental specifications for shock and vibration, enables PCI Express Gen 4 connectivity with bifurcation support to ensure ultra-fast data transfer speeds, and is compatible with SOSA aligned backplanes.