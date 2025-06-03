Next Generation Jammer Low Band system to incorporate Honeywell electronics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Honeywell PHOENIX, Arizona. L3Harris Technologies chose Honeywell to support development of the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) system for the EA-18G Growler aircraft, Honeywell announced in a statement.

Honeywell will contribute electronic warfare hardware from its Lansdale, Pennsylvania facility as part of a larger $587.4 million engineering and manufacturing development contract awarded to L3Harris by the Navy, the statement reads. The NGJ-LB system is intended to augment and eventually replace the ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System, providing improved capabilities to disrupt and degrade enemy communications and air defenses.

The NGJ-LB uses software-driven architecture and active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology to address low-frequency electromagnetic threats with greater coverage and effectiveness, the company says.