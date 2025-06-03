Military Embedded Systems

Maritime radar pact with U.S. Navy garners Raytheon $536 million contract

June 03, 2025

Photo courtesy Raytheon

ANDOVER, Mass. Raytheon (an RTX business) announced that it won a $536 million contract from the U.S. Navy for its SPY-6 family of radars; the most recent contract is a follow-on to the previously awarded Integration and Production Support contract and includes upgrading Flight IIA destroyers with the SPY-6(V)4 variant, the company said.

Under the terms of the sole-source award, Raytheon is tasked with providing continued support for the SPY-6 family of radars, including training, engineering services, ship installation, integration, and testing, plus software upgrades to enhance radar capabilities.

SPY-6 has been installed on two new U.S. Navy ships, with three additional ships slated for installation and testing during 2025. SPY-6 is expected to be deployed on more than 60 U.S. Navy ships over the next 10 years as defense against air, surface, and ballistic threats.

Work on this Navy contract is expected to be done by May 2026.

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
RTX

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
