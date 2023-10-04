Military Embedded Systems

Multi-domain convergence solutions showcased by Cubic Defense at AUSA 2023

News

October 04, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Cubic

SAN DIEGO, California. Cubic Defense will present its multi-domain convergence solutions at the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition set for Oct. 9-11 in Washington, D.C., the company announced in a statement.

Cubic Defense aims to address the evolving threats and future operational requirements of commanders, emphasizing timely and critical decision-making support, according to the statement.

Among the solutions to be demonstrated are:

  1. Digital Intelligence: This includes the HORUS 3U VPX for data processing and distribution and Full Motion Video and geospatial tools for real-time situational intelligence.
  2. DTECH Edge Compute and Networking: Featured will be the DTECH M3-SE edge server with Zscaler integration and tools for Partner Nation Interoperability.
  3. GATR: The GATR TRAC terminal is designed to communicate with various orbital constellations, and Cubic's Multi-Orbit Multiband Antenna can continuously operate in challenging environments without hardware changes, the company says.
  4. Land LVC Training: Cubic will show direct-fire, indirect-fire, and live-in-virtual training systems for force-on-force training.
  5. Secure Communications: Modular and Scalable Assured Datalinks Solutions will be on display, which are designed to ensure reliable tactical ISR communications in contested Electro-Magnetic Spectrum areas, the statement reads.
Featured Companies

Cubic

9333 Balboa Avenue
San Diego, CA 92123
Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
