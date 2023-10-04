Multi-domain convergence solutions showcased by Cubic Defense at AUSA 2023

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Cubic SAN DIEGO, California. Cubic Defense will present its multi-domain convergence solutions at the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition set for Oct. 9-11 in Washington, D.C., the company announced in a statement.

Cubic Defense aims to address the evolving threats and future operational requirements of commanders, emphasizing timely and critical decision-making support, according to the statement.

Among the solutions to be demonstrated are:

Digital Intelligence: This includes the HORUS 3U VPX for data processing and distribution and Full Motion Video and geospatial tools for real-time situational intelligence. DTECH Edge Compute and Networking: Featured will be the DTECH M3-SE edge server with Zscaler integration and tools for Partner Nation Interoperability. GATR: The GATR TRAC terminal is designed to communicate with various orbital constellations, and Cubic's Multi-Orbit Multiband Antenna can continuously operate in challenging environments without hardware changes, the company says. Land LVC Training: Cubic will show direct-fire, indirect-fire, and live-in-virtual training systems for force-on-force training. Secure Communications: Modular and Scalable Assured Datalinks Solutions will be on display, which are designed to ensure reliable tactical ISR communications in contested Electro-Magnetic Spectrum areas, the statement reads.