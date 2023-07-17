Military Embedded Systems

AI-based counter-UAS system garners $33 million DoD contract

News

July 17, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy DroneShield

WARRENTON, Va. and SYDNEY, Australia. Artificial intelligence (AI)-based counter-uncrewed systems company DroneShield won a $33 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), consisting of DroneShield counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) equipment and multiyear support services.

The company declined to report what kind of C-UAS the DoD is buying. DroneShield's AI-assisted systems are aimed at preventing the opposition's UASs from communicating with their controllers or satellites, with systems mounted on vehicles or buildings, while others are small enough to be carried by personnel. 

This latest contract follows another contract worth $9.9 million recently signed by the U.S./U.K./Canada/Australia/New Zealand "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance. 

