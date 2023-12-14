Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled sensing radar gets FCC authorization

News

December 14, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MatrixSpace image

BURLINGTON, Mass.  MatrixSpace obtained authorization of its MatrixSpace Radar from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which means that its small-footprint radar system can now be used by defense, commercial, and private organizations in the U.S. 

The MatrixSpace Radar unit, says the company, combines sensors, AI [artificial intelligence] edge processing, and RF communication in real time in a small (5.6 inch by 3.4 inch by 1.5 inch) package can be used on the ground or in the air to detect airborne and ground-based objects and facilitate beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flight for uncrewed and autonomous aircraft and other aviation. 

The company's announcement about FCC authorization says that the MatrixSpace Radar leverages an open architecture approach, which can easlily integrate with industry-standard command and control, counter-UAS [uncrewed aerial system] tools, and traffic and video surveillance systems. It also uses 4D imaging radar to detect objects plus capture data on range, location, heading and altitude, etc.

 

