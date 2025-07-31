GIVING BACK: Carry The Load

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

Carry The Load is a registered IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was launched to help veterans, families, and neighbors celebrate Memorial Day, Patriots Day, Veterans Day, and more holidays through community gatherings and storytelling events.

The organization began in 2011 as a grassroots effort by U.S. Navy SEAL veterans Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley to organize active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by the U.S. military, veterans, first responders, and their families. The major push for the charity each year is called “Memorial May,” during which participants raise the funds during walks and events to assist service members, veterans, and their families with financial challenges.

Stephen Holley – also president and CEO and Navy veteran – stated: “Carry The Load first started out of anger and frustration for a nation that we felt had forgotten the true meaning of Memorial Day. Since then, our Memorial May campaign has helped provide healing for friends and family of the fallen and keeps their memories alive."

According to the organization, donations go directly to nationwide services such as counseling, adaptive training, suicide prevention, equine therapy, service dogs, job placements, transition, home improvements, education scholarships for children of the fallen, and more.

Since its founding in 2011, Carry The Load has raised $46 million, with 93% of the funds raised going directly to programs. It also provides grant funds to other not-for-profit partners, enabling them to offer support services and educational opportunities for veterans, active military members, law enforcement, firefighters, and their families.

For additional information, visit https://www.carrytheload.org/.