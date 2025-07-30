Military Embedded Systems

Satellite communications systems to be delivered to Israel by Gilat

July 30, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Gilat

PETAH TIKVA, Israel. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. won a contract worth more than $8 million from Israel’s Ministry of Defense to provide satellite communication (SATCOM) systems and services for military operations, the company announced in a statement.

The contract covers the delivery and integration of SATCOM systems engineered for use in challenging and unpredictable environments, the statement reads. The systems are intended to support strategic and tactical communications across a range of operational scenarios.

According to the company, deliveries will take place over the next 12 months and will involve coordination across Gilat’s defense-focused divisions, including Wavestream and DataPath.

